Brightstar signs long-term lease extension at downtown Providence headquarters

PROVIDENCE – Brightstar Lottery has signed a long-term lease extension to remain at its global headquarters at 10 Memorial Blvd. in Providence, according to an announcement by the company and property owner FM.

The agreement extends Brightstar’s lease for nine years, with an option to extend for an additional seven years. The extension will keep the company at the downtown Providence office building through at least July 2036.

FM, a commercial property insurer headquartered in Rhode Island, purchased the building in February 2026 and plans to occupy a portion of the property while continuing to lease space to tenants. Founded nearly two centuries ago, FM provides property risk management and insurance services to large organizations worldwide, including many Fortune 500 companies.

Brightstar, a global lottery services and technology company, has been based at the location since the building opened in 2006. The company has operated under previous names, including GTECH Corp. and International Game Technology PLC before rebranding as Brightstar in 2025. It provides lottery systems, retail and digital solutions, and related services to government-sponsored lotteries in the United States and internationally.

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The property at 10 Memorial Blvd. is a Class A office building constructed in 2006 and contains approximately 202,000 square feet of space, according to the Providence property assessor’s database. The building was assessed in 2025 at a total value of $50.7 million, including $4.03 million for the land and $46.7 million for the building.

According to both companies, the lease extension reflects Brightstar’s continued presence in Rhode Island and its ongoing operations in the state. The company has also undertaken renovations to its Providence headquarters and its operations center in West Greenwich in recent years.

FM stated that the acquisition of the building is part of its broader strategy to expand its global office footprint, with plans to house a portion of its workforce at the Providence location.

The building will continue to serve as a shared location for both companies, which are headquartered in Rhode Island, according to Brightstar.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.