Brown cancels study abroad programs for fall

PROVIDENCE (AP) – Brown University has canceled all its study abroad programs for the upcoming fall semester in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the school announced Wednesday.

“Given the uncertain nature of the global health crisis’s continued effects on both public health and on travel between countries, Brown has made the difficult decision to cancel all university-sponsored undergraduate study abroad for fall 2020,” the Ivy League university’s Office of International Programs posted on the school website.

The office said it remains optimistic about its ability to offer study abroad programs in the spring 2021 semester, but the final decision has not been made.

The Providence-based school is working on a plan to bring students back to campus this fall and expects to announce a decision by July 15.

