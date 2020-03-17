Cancellations, postponements and closures announced Tuesday

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on Tuesday announced two more positive coronavirus cases in Rhode Island, bringing the state total to 23.

The governor praised Rhode Islanders for following state recommended precautions to limit the COVID-19 disease in the state. With that, comes closures of businesses and cancellations of events.

The following is a list of closures and cancellations announced Tuesday due to the threat of the coronavirus:

Closures:

- Advertisement -

Rhode Island Supreme Court’s trials, grand jury proceedings and other matters are continued until at least April 17. Only emergency and essential matters may be heard.

Jordan’s Furniture has closed all locations.

R.I. Public Transit Authority announced that effective immediately, it will temporarily close the Kennedy Plaza Intermodal Transportation Center interior passenger waiting area in Providence. The Authority also announced the temporary closing of its Photo Identification Office in Kennedy Plaza and at its headquarters, 705 Elmwood Ave. in Providence.

Cancellations

Trinity Repertory Company has canceled all shows remaining in the 2019-2020 season, including all performances of Sweat and Sweeney Todd, in addition to the previously announced cancellation of A Tale of Two Cities.

The North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce board of directors announced it will be canceling some scheduled workshops and events. North Kingstown Chamber staff will be working remotely effective March 18 to April 2nd. The Chamber will continue to provide service Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by phone and email.

Postponements:

Johnson & Wales University’s graduate studies commencement, scheduled for May 1, has been postponed. A new date has not be announced.

The North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce has also postponed its annual meeting and awards dinner, scheduled for April 1.

View announcements from over the weekend and Monday here.