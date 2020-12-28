Cases of COVID-19 rise by 3,456 from Dec. 23-27

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 3,456 from Dec. 23 through Sunday, with 38 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

The state did not provide COVID-19 updates on Dec. 24 or Dec. 25 due to the Christmas holiday.

The state’s hospitalization figures were not yet updated as of 1 p.m., but RIDOH said that the data will be updated later in the afternoon.

Cases have totaled 85,602 to date, an increase of 3,536 from the state’s last update on Dec. 23.

- Advertisement -

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 1,742.

There were 8,118 tests processed Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 8.1%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 25.5%.

There have been 1.95 million tests administered in the state to date to 627,262 individuals.

RIDOH also said that there have been 11,935 individuals who have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.