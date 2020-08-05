CCRI Foundation elects new trustees

WARWICK – The Community College of Rhode Island Foundation has elected three new individuals to serve as trustees.

The new members are Angela Bannerman Ankoma, executive vice president and director of community investment for United Way of Rhode Island; Bryony Bouyer, senior vice president of diversity and inclusion and multicultural strategies for Hasbro Inc.; and Thomas F. Gilbane Jr., chairman and CEO for Gilbane Inc.

In a statement, CCRI Foundation President Jaymin Patel said the three new trustees bring “valuable personal and professional experiences” to the foundation.

