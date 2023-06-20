Completion of Solar Rooftop Project

Atlantic Paper & Supply, a 75 year old Rhode Island company, recently completed a solar rooftop project after 2-1/2 years of planning and construction. Atlantic’s 170kw solar system now generates enough electricity to power 15 average homes and reduces their carbon footprint significantly. David Spencer, owner of Atlantic Paper & Supply, states, “we take pride in embracing the future by investing in sustainable solutions that benefit all of our stakeholders while benefitting the environment. There is a tremendous opportunity for commercial property owners to take advantage of the under utilized space on their rooftops to generate sustainable energy well into the future.” Atlantic worked with Ecogy Energy of Brooklyn, NY on all aspects of the solar installation, including design, permitting and construction.

