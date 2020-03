Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Thomas O. Sweeney | Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal owner and principal broker Early in my career I learned that the building and management of a successful business comes down to creating supportive relationships, both in the community and at the team level. Being involved in the local community is one of the best choices…