Cost of insurance coverage grows for cannabis businesses

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Since kicking off recreational sales in late 2022, Rhode Island’s cannabis industry has undergone sweeping changes this year, with seven recreational dispensaries currently operating in the Ocean State and, after extensive delays, a Cannabis Control Commission now overseeing the burgeoning industry. But one thing that hasn’t changed, business owners say, is the high costs and…