COVID-19 cases in R.I. increase by 65, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 65 on Tuesday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health reported on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations in the state totaled 70, an increase of three patients day to day. Of those hospitalized, 15 were in an intensive care unit, level with the day before, and 11 were on a ventilator, an increase of one day to day.

There have been 540,757 individuals fully vaccinated in Rhode Island, as well as 641,352 individuals who have received at least one shot of a vaccine. To date, 1.14 million doses of vaccine have been administered.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state have totaled 151,580, an increase of 78 after late revisions to the data. Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,708 to date.

There were 6,841 tests processed Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 1%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 6.5%.

There have been 4.28 million tests administered in the state to date to 926,167 individuals.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.