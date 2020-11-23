COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 2,454 over weekend, with 15 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 2,454 from Nov. 20 through Sunday, with 15 more deaths, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

The weekend increase included 1,287 cases reported for Nov. 20, the second-highest daily case count in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, only lower than the 1,403 cases reported on Nov. 17.

Cases in the state total 50,573 to date, a rise of 2,572 from figures reported on Nov. 20, accounting for both the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

The state has reported a total of 1,309 deaths due to the new coronavirus.

There are 285 people hospitalized with the virus in Rhode Island, a decline from 288 reported on Nov. 20. Of those hospitalized, 30 are in intensive care units and 14 are on ventilators.

There were 7,679 tests processed on Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 5.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 20.3%.

There have been 1.47 million COVID-19 tests administered in the state to date to 511,665 individuals.