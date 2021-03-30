COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 338, with 5 new deaths; weekly metrics worsen

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 338 on Monday, with five new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 123, an increase from 117 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 15 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of one day to day, and eight were on a ventilator, a rise of one from Monday.
There have been 536,251 total COVID-19 doses administered to date, marking a day-to-day increase of 5,561. To date, 214,764 individuals in Rhode Island have been fully vaccinated, a rise of 2,705 day to day.
There have been 136,765 cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island to date, a rise of 346 from figures reported Monday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.
Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,618 to date.
There were 12,709 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 2.7%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 20.9%.
There have been 3.5 million tests administered in the state to date to 844,465 individuals.
RIDOH also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics in relation to department-set thresholds. All three metrics worsened last week from one week prior.
- The state positive rate was 2.4% for the week, a rise from 2% one week prior, but remained below the department-set threshold of 5%.
- New hospital admissions totaled 119, a rise from 116 one week prior, but remained below the department-set threshold of 210.
- New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 266, a rise from 223 one week prior, and remained above the threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 residents.
