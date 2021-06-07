COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 67 over weekend, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 67 over the three-day period from June 4 through Sunday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 42, a decline of two from figures reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, five were in an intensive care unit and six were on a ventilator.
There have been 572,526 individuals fully vaccinated against the virus in the state to date, as well as 1.19 million total vaccine doses administered. The department said that 64.6% of Rhode Island residents aged 18 or older have been fully vaccinated to date.
Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 152,074 in Rhode Island to date, a rise of 82 from figures reported on June 4, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.
Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,717 to date.
There were 1,590 tests processed Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 0.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 2.2%.
There have been 4.35 million tests administered in the state to date to 935,537 individuals.
