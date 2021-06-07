COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 67 over weekend, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 67 over the three-day period from June 4 through Sunday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 42, a decline of two from figures reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, five were in an intensive care unit and six were on a ventilator.

There have been 572,526 individuals fully vaccinated against the virus in the state to date, as well as 1.19 million total vaccine doses administered. The department said that 64.6% of Rhode Island residents aged 18 or older have been fully vaccinated to date.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 152,074 in Rhode Island to date, a rise of 82 from figures reported on June 4, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

- Advertisement -

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,717 to date.

There were 1,590 tests processed Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 0.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 2.2%.

There have been 4.35 million tests administered in the state to date to 935,537 individuals.