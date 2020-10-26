COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 800 over weekend

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 800 from Oct. 23 through Sunday, with seven more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

There have been 31,024 positive cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island to date, an increase of 906 from figures reported on Oct. 23, accounting for both the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths in the state due to the virus have totaled 1,184 to date.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island totaled 163, an increase from 140 reported on Oct. 23. Fourteen people were in the intensive care unit and eight people were on a ventilator.

There were 3,925 tests processed Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 4.3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 11.3%.

There have been 1.07 million tests administered in the state to date to 419,892 individuals.