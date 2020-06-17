R.I. to expand asymptomatic testing as positive rates decline; state sees 11 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Four additional asymptomatic testing locations will be added for close-contact workers in Rhode Island to get tested in high-density communities, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo announced Wednesday afternoon.

The locations will be located at four different Stop & Shops; one located in Cranston, one in Pawtucket, the West River Street location in Providence and the Manton Avenue location in Providence. Tests will be conducted at these locations every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday, according to the governor.

The goal, says Raimondo, is to conduct 30 tests per day at each of these locations, in addition to the 900 asymptomatic tests that are being conducted at Rhode Island College and Community College of Rhode Island.

“We want as many people to have access to [these asymptomatic tests] as possible,” said Raimondo during her coronavirus press briefing.

High-density communities are on the forefront of the next round testing sites, according to Raimondo and R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott. COVID-19 positive test rates, however, are on the decline in many of these areas. The governor announced that Central Falls, which was previously testing positive at 22% positivity, is now seeing 13% positive rates.

“Thirteen percent is too high,” said Raimondo. “We have to get it below 10%.”

In Providence, the positive rate is below 10% for the past several days, where it was nearly 18 to 19% a few weeks ago. In Pawtucket, the positive rate has been steadily at 10% for a few weeks now, and Woonsocket has seen a slow and steady decline at 6% now compared to a 15% positive rate a few weeks ago.

The state conducted 2,852 tests on Tuesday, making the state-wide rate of positive results 1.7%. Raimondo boasted that Rhode Island is the only state to test 20% of the its total population.

Raimondo urged residents, especially those who are sick, in these communities to get tested at a walk-through site or drive-through site nearby.

“Don’t worry if you can’t pay for it. Don’t worry about your immigration status,” said Raimondo.

The governor’s briefing comes as cases of COVID-19 identified in Rhode Island increased by 49 on Tuesday to total 16,213 to date, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Deaths reportedly due to the virus increased by 11. The death toll stands at 876. Out of the 11 fatalities, nine were in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes.

According to Dr. Alexader-Scott, 650 total deaths have come from inside long-term care facilities, which is about 74%.

There are 126 current hospitalizations due to COVID-19, a decline from 129 the day before.

“In general, the picture looks very good,” said Raimondo.

Of those hospitalized, 17 patients were in intensive care units and 13 were on ventilators. To date, 1,489 patients with COVID-19 have been discharged from Rhode Island hospitals.

Raimondo said she does not like the phrase, “the new normal,” but said that the state should, and will, take several changes that were made during the pandemic and make them permanent, such as reliance on distance learning, the appointment-only structure at the Department of Motor Vehicles to prevent long lines and waiting rooms, coverage of telehealth, and office employees working from home.

“There’s no substitute for in person visits for certain things,” said Raimondo, who outlined that she is committed to working with the legislature to make telehealth permanent. “Let’s make this permanent. It’s working. It’s breaking down barriers to access.”

On Friday, Raimondo is expected to discuss what Phase III of reopening Rhode Island will look like when the state begins to transition further relaxing health guidelines.

This story has been updated to include details from the governor’s press conference.