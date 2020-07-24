COVID-19 cases rise by 74 in R.I., with 1 more death

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 74, to 18,224, with one more death, the R.I. Department of Health said on Friday.

The three-day average of new cases in the state is 74. The state has reported a total of 1,002 deaths related to the new coronavirus.

There are currently 66 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, a decline of one from the day before. The three-day average of hospitalizations in the state is 67. Of those hospitalized, six are in intensive care units and five are in ventilators.

There were 3,335 tests administered Thursday with a positive rate of 2.2%. There have been 329,556 tests conducted in the state to date.

