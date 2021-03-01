COVID-19 cases rise by 796 over weekend, with 15 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 796 from Feb. 26 through Sunday, with 15 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 162, a decline from 168 reported on Feb. 26. Of those hospitalized, 28 were in an intensive care unit, a decline from 34 reported prior to the weekend, and 18 were on a ventilator, a decline of one from previously recorded figures.

Cases in the state have totaled 126,588 to date, an increase of 966 from figures reported prior to the weekend, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,517 to date in Rhode Island.

- Advertisement -

There have been 265,590 total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state, an increase of 29,404 from figures provided on Feb. 26. This included 20,622 new first doses, bringing the state total to 76,451, as well as 8,782 new second doses, bringing the state total of fully vaccinated individuals to 76,451.

There were 5,788 tests processed in the state Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 2.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 18%.

There have been 3.01 million COVID-19 tests administered in the state to date to 795,720 individuals.