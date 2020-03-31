COVID-19-related UI claims in R.I. pass 70K

PROVIDENCE – Unemployment insurance claims due to COVID-19 totaled 73,422 as of Monday, according to figures released by the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.
The number reflects a 12,129-claim increase since the last reported figures reflecting UI claims as of March 26. DLT began collecting figures on COVID-19-related claims starting on March 9.
Temporary disability insurance claims due to COVID-19 totaled 6,676 as of Monday, a 635-claim increase from March 26.
Total unemployment insurance claims in the state from March 9 through Monday were 77,546, while total TDI claims were 11,546.
