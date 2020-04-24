COVID-19 UI claims rise to 139.6K

PROVIDENCE – Unemployment insurance claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic increased by 1,854 Thursday to total 139,608, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Friday.

Unemployment claims filed since March 9 in Rhode Island totaled 183,085, the department said.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filings increased 1,057 on Thursday to 36,068. The program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, such as contractors, the self-employed and small-business owners.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims due to the virus increased 93 on Thursday to 10,679. TDI claims since March 9 totaled 18,965.

