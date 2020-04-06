Dear Rhode Island Community,

Cox Business and Cox Communications are committed to supporting you during this uncertain time. We want to ensure you have all the internet, phone, and television resources you and your family need to keep your business operational and your children learning during the pandemic and beyond.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cox Business and Cox Communications took the FCC’s pledge to Keep Americans Connected. As part of this commitment, we pledged for the next 60 days to: not terminate service to any residential or small business customer because of an inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic; will waive late fees that any residential or small business customer incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and will open Cox WiFi hotspots to help keep the public connected in this time of need.

Plus we’ve added the following options for our customers:

VoiceManager & IP Centrex customers qualify for free Unified Communications Apps for 90 days. Please call 866-961-1005 for details.*

PRI & SIP Trunking customers qualify for free Personal Mobility & Mobile Seat for 90 days.* Please call 866-961-1005 for details.

Residential Cox High-Speed Internet Starter (10M) customers received an automatic upgrade to 50M.

Relaxed data usage caps to meet the higher bandwidth needs of working from home, virtual learning & entertainment.

$19.99 offer for new Cox High-Speed Internet Starter customers with a temporary boost to 50M.

Qualifying low-income families can receive Cox High-Speed Internet free for 60 days via the Connect2Compete program and 60 days of complimentary premium remote helpdesk support.

In addition, Cox has provided two grants for the purchase of technology for low-income students in the Rhode Island community at large, $25,000 to the Rhode Island Department of Education, and $10,000 to the Community College of RI.

Please stay safe, stay healthy, and know that Cox Business and Cox Communications are here for you and all your technology needs.

All the Best,

Ross L. Nelson,

Vice President, Cox Business

To learn more, please visit Cox.com or CoxBusiness.com