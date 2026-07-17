Democracy is endangered without choice

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Democrats have long dominated the General Assembly, despite Rhode Island having more independent voters than members of either major party. Voters have seemingly accepted the marginalization of Republicans in the part-time legislature, occasionally electing a GOP governor in recent decades to temporarily counter the one-party dominance. But an even bigger threat to a well-functioning legislature

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