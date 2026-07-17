Democracy is endangered without choice

Democrats have long dominated the General Assembly, despite Rhode Island having more independent voters than members of either major party. Voters have seemingly accepted the marginalization of Republicans in the part-time legislature, occasionally electing a GOP governor in recent decades to temporarily counter the one-party dominance. But an even bigger threat to a well-functioning legislature is emerging that benefits no one, other than incumbents – disinterest in serving. This year, about 3 in 5 General Assembly races have only one candidate on the ballot. That’s up from 50% in 2024 and about 30% in 2022. In the 38-member Senate, there are only seven primaries this year. Public campaign financing might encourage more candidates. But why should lawmakers give up a free path to reelection to support it or another solution? Because a democracy without choice is undeniably weakened. And in a state where one party’s control of the legislature is already unchallenged, it can easily become endangered.