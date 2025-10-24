DiPrete Engineering, Building Futures launch R.I.’s first land surveyor apprenticeship

CRANSTON – In recent times, it’s been difficult to find qualified field surveyors – both at DiPrete Engineering Associates Inc. and throughout the U.S.
It's a particularly worrying trend, given the profession's vital infrastructure groundwork. Land surveyors draw from a broad knowledge base, including law and math concepts, to produce land maps, boundaries and other data that construction and engineering firms rely on while developing projects.
“In order to develop a community, you need to develop the boundaries of it,” said Merri Rego, director of human resources and a senior associate at DiPrete Engineering.
But the profession is reckoning with a skills gap, stemming in part from an aging workforce.
As things stand, "we don’t have licensed survey technicians who truly understand not just the engineering side of it, but also the historical and geographical side of the industry," Rego said.
To address this shortage of qualified candidates, DiPrete has teamed up with Building Futures to launch the state's first land surveyor apprenticeship program.
Apprenticeships are paid and involve more than 2,000 hours of fieldwork, supervised by longtime surveyors at DiPrete, in addition to 280 hours of technical coursework on subjects such as boundary law, computer-aided design, or CAD, and instrumentation.
The program is designed to prepare participants for the National Society of Professional Surveyors' Level 1 Certified Survey Technician exam, which provides national credentialing upon successful completion.
Rego described land surveying as a profession that "really combines a love of being outside with a love of engineering."
It's also "an occupation that ties really well to apprenticeship," said Shelby Mack, chief apprenticeship expansion officer at Building Futures, "because it takes at least a year to gain full occupational competency, and entry qualification [is] not that extensive."
In Rhode Island, individuals can enter the profession starting at 18 as long as they have a high school diploma or GED certificate and at least one year of work experience in the industry.
"The program ends with not only the credential but also living wages," Mack said, "so that’s really what apprenticeship does – create these equitable pathways to family-sustaining careers."
The program is also easily replicable among other firms, Mack said.
Leadership members at DiPrete Engineering and Building Futures also expressed enthusiasm for the program in DiPrete's announcement.
"Surveying is the foundation of every engineering and construction project," said Robert Babcock, land survey department manager at DiPrete Engineering. "By creating this apprenticeship, we are investing not only in the future of our firm but in the future of Rhode Island’s workforce."
Andrew Cortes, CEO and president of Building Futures, said the workforce development nonprofit "is excited to partner with DiPrete on this pioneering program."
"Together, we’re creating a clear pipeline into a profession that is essential to Rhode Island’s economy, while giving workers the opportunity to earn wages and advance in their careers," Cortes said in a statement.
To Rego, the initiative launches at a particularly poignant time, given the recent retirement of one of the engineering firm's highly experienced land surveyors.
"This apprenticeship program starts as a 30-year veteran retires," Rego said. "It’s just so telling of why we need it."
