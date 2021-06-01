Five Questions With: Brian Azar

Brian Azar was recently named CEO and president of Pawtucket Credit Union following former President George Charette’s retirement. Azar previously served as executive vice president and chief lending officer at Navigant Credit Union and has held senior positions at Santander Bank, Citizens Bank and Fleet Bank.

PBN: How does your work at another Rhode Island-based credit union inform your new role and goals?

AZAR: I’ve had a long career in banking, but my time in the credit union space has made me much more attuned to the local communities and the credit union philosophy of people helping people.

Credit union membership means better rates on deposits and loans paired with a service-oriented attitude and convenient delivery options – both electronic and in-person – plus the security of federal deposit insurance.

Our member-centric perspective leads us to think about what we’d like to see as customers and translate that into new, market-leading products like our Advantage Checking, Easy Access CD, and Spectrum Home Loan.

PBN: What are your top three priorities for your first year in this new position?

AZAR: Delivering on our tagline “The smarter way to bank,” improving the financial lives of our members and investing in our team because they will take care of our members.

We work diligently to provide the smarter way to bank on a daily basis through our products and services, and our personal commitment to supporting our local communities. We’re big enough to be able to provide the advantages of scale like locational convenience and superior pricing but small enough to still know and care about individual members and their well-being.

We continue to invest in our team in the form of ongoing training, competitive pay and superior benefits, all of which ultimately benefit our members in our ability to meet their needs in a prompt, courteous and financially rewarding manner.

PBN: The banking and finance industry has undergone some major changes over the last year, including an increasing shift to digital and mobile services. How do you plan to take PCU into a future more reliant on these digital trends while balancing the need for in-person services and physical branches?

AZAR: Pawtucket Credit Union has offered electronic banking services for more than two decades. We continue to upgrade and evolve these services as our members request and require more access and convenience in managing their finances.

At the same time, we remain committed to supporting and expanding a strong branch network to provide live, in-person access to those members who desire it. Physical presence is an important part of belonging to a community. As we continue to grow and expand, I expect the format of our branches may change somewhat to accommodate additional technologies, but we remain committed to providing quality, personal service to our members.

PBN: What do you see as the biggest challenge facing the finance industry coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic?

AZAR: The answer to this question is really dependent on how the reentry to “normal” unfolds. The vitality of our local economy is of course a primary concern, especially with regard to employment. Additional challenges include the availability and affordability of housing inventory, and some of the logistical issues related to the paradigm shift of working and conducting business remotely. At the same time, I am confident that Pawtucket Credit Union is and will remain well-positioned to meet the needs of our members, employees and the communities we serve in this ever-evolving environment.

PBN: The Black Lives Matter movement and racial reckoning has prompted many financial institutions to announce new initiatives and funding aimed at addressing racial inequity within their own organization, as well as the communities they serve. What has or will PCU do to address this? Is racism a problem in the financial industry?

AZAR: Black Lives Matter has highlighted the issue of social injustice within our society clearly and with a strong voice. This is a matter of concern for everyone regardless of industry or location. It will not be resolved in short order, but we can and will continue to make efforts in the right direction. Our goal at PCU is to be mindful and respectful of all aspects of diversity, equity and inclusion, but importantly to take meaningful steps in working on any identified shortcomings and celebrating our successes, both within our organization and in the communities we serve.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.