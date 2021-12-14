Five Questions With: Brian Carillon

Brian Carillon was recently promoted to vice president and head of consumer and business banking for Centreville Bank. He has more than 20 years of retail banking experience, including most recently as vice president and district manager for Centreville Bank. He has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Westfield State University.

PBN: What does your new job with Centreville entail?

CARILLON: As the head of consumer and business banking, I oversee two main lines of business for the bank. On the consumer side, my team helps lead our branch managers as they establish and deepen relationships through customer consultation and guidance around our products and services, show their support for the communities we serve, and deliver on our commitment to provide an exceptional experience for both our customers and our employees.

For business banking, my team focuses their attention on offering a unique, high-touch experience for our cash management, municipality and small-business customers. We know that our business banking customers appreciate the attention to detail and personalized approach we take to their relationship, and it allows our team the ability to customize a detailed plan that empowers businesses to consistently meet their financial goals according to their individual needs.

PBN: What are your top three priorities for your new role in the year ahead?

CARILLON: My three priorities are continuing to enhance how we deliver our products and services to customers, with a focus on technology and convenience, increasing access to our knowledgeable team of specialists to help customers achieve financial success, and growing our branch network to bring our brand of personalized service and community banking to new markets in Rhode Island.

PBN: What do you see as the greatest challenges to strengthening branch performance, both in the industry and specifically at Centreville?

CARILLON: I believe the biggest challenge is ensuring we stay ahead of the ever-changing needs of consumers. Branch banking has changed so much over the past 20 years, and we constantly need to step back and assess what customers want today and anticipate their needs in the future, as well.

We know consumers want their banking to mirror technological advances they see throughout other areas of their lives, but we also know they come to us for the personal service we provide, so it’s just about continually finding that balance, especially in our branches.

PBN: Other banks have increasingly chosen to shutter brick-and-mortar branches amid the shift by consumers to online and mobile banking. How does Centreville view the balance between these two, potentially competing aspects of its operations?

Carillon: Centreville Bank is looking to grow our branch channel in 2022 to continue to provide customers with convenient locations where they live and work.

Our focus remains around our ability to have deeper conversations with customers, so our branch network is vital in facilitating those conversations and connecting customers to our talented group of consumer lending and small-business specialists. Technology also remains a major piece of our strategy, as consumers expect to have the most up-to-date advancements allowing them to truly bank on “their schedule.”

PBN: How has business banking changed as a result of the pandemic or other trends in the industry? How do those changes impact the way you might approach efforts to grow the bank’s municipality and cash management portfolio?

CARILLON: One of the unintended impacts that the pandemic has given us is an extensive amount of data around how to best serve our business banking clients, both today and in the future. Virtually every business has been impacted by the national labor shortage, which in turn has forced businesses to make sure that they are as streamlined as possible with their operations.

Business banking customers – including cash management, municipalities and small businesses – have really seen the benefits of our cash management suite of products, which help in that streamlining process. As a result, Centreville has been able to grow its cash management and municipality portfolio organically because of this high-touch, supportive, business-centric approach.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.