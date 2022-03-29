Five Questions With: Bryan Baptiste

Bryan Baptiste was recently named senior vice president of operations for CME Credit Union in Cranston.

Baptiste has 20 years of experience in the industry, including in leadership positions at Centreville Bank and Navigant Credit Union. He received an associate degree in banking and financial supportive services from Bristol Community College.

PBN: What are your top three goals in your new role with CME Credit Union?

BAPTISTE: My goals are to define the strategic plan and priorities to expand our retail branch network, lending and operations.

PBN: How has your past experience with other community banks and credit unions informed what you hope to do at CME?

BAPTISTE: My past experience of just under 20 years that I bring to CME Credit Union will certainly help me achieve my goals for the credit union. I have held numerous positions from within the retail branches, operations, training and compliance.

Also, coming from community banks and credit unions, I will always have the member top of mind as I make decisions for the credit union. My experience will also help as I bring in new technology to support the credit union while enhancing the member experience.

PBN: What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the banking industry today?

BAPTISTE: I believe some of the biggest challenges today in the banking industry are keeping abreast of all regulatory compliance changes. Others are keeping up with the evolving online/mobile banking experience for the member and increasing foot traffic to the retail branch locations.

PBN: What advantages do small community credit unions such as CME offer to customers that larger banks or fintech firms may not have?

BAPTISTE: CME Credit Union has the same products and services that a larger bank may have. As a smaller credit union, we give that personal touch and service that you may not find at a larger fintech firm. The larger fintech firms also do not have branch locations, which is still an important model for many institutions. The brick-and-mortar are not going anywhere anytime soon. Many members like having the security that a branch is close by, should they need to visit for any reason.

PBN: How has the increasing push to online/mobile banking impacted CME and your strategy for growth?

BAPTISTE: Online and mobile banking are the big-ticket items as we move into the future and for growth. We have ensured that members have the best online experience and access to quick and easy tools for any banking items that they need. Our members can apply online for account opening, deposit a check, apply for a loan, among many other features we have for them.

