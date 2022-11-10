Five Questions With: Chad Dupuis

Chad Dupuis, a real estate agent at Coldwell Banker Coastal Homes in Narragansett since 2001, was recently honored by the Kent Washington Association of Realtors as the recipient of the organization’s 2022 Realtor Hero award. The award was established in 2018 to recognize association members who have consistently demonstrated “commitment to serve with compassion and engagement as a volunteer within their community,” with candidates nominated by their peers from the organization.

The association said that “during the height of the pandemic, Chad was known for bringing food to the food bank to help supply lunches to kids as they learned from home,” and he also “delivered masks to many elderly neighbors and clients.”

PBN: What’s your reaction to being recognized recently by your colleagues at the Kent Washington Association of Realtors as the 2022 Realtor Hero award recipient for some of your efforts to give back to the community?

DUPUIS: I was totally surprised by it. I had no idea. Everyone at our office did a great job at keeping it a secret. I know there are a lot of Realtors who do a lot in their communities, so this is truly an honor for me to receive this award.

PBN: What is your work like as a real estate professional in your area of the state and how do you like the job?

DUPUIS: I love the diverse clientele that South County draws. I do work with a lot of local Rhode Islanders but also a lot of people from other states. With our beautiful coastline, South County brings in a lot of second-home buyers from all over.

I enjoy meeting people and hearing their stories and dreams. I love helping people and believe in homeownership. Handing the keys over to my client’s new home is a great feeling.

PBN: What’s your strategy for working with clients on a search for a new home in what’s been considered a seller’s market?

DUPUIS: Although the market is changing, it still is a seller’s market. Inventory is still low. The first thing is learning as much as possible about my buyers. I ask them a lot of questions about what is important to them in a home and community.

Once I know what they are looking for in a home and location, it is a matter of keeping up daily with homes that come on the market. When a home does come on the market that will work for them, I immediately get in touch with them and get them in to see it as soon as possible.

PBN: What’s your view on the housing market we’re seeing right now in Rhode Island and how it could change going forward in 2023, based on the level of inventory and demand you’re seeing out there?

DUPUIS: Inventory is still low compared to a balance market. Homes that are priced correctly are still selling quickly. It is not like a year ago with a lot of multiple offers, but it is still strong for sellers.

Buyers need to be informed about the market and the different mortgage options that are available to them. They need to know their monthly budget and stay within it. When a home they like comes on the market, they need to be able to act quickly.

I don’t believe homes will appreciate as much as they have the last couple years, but I don’t believe home values are going to significantly depreciate either, especially in our area.

PBN: What’s your advice to newly licensed real estate agents out there about being able to remain productive at work, while also being able to remain active in the community like you have been?

DUPUIS: The most important advice that I give to new agents is that they must treat being a Realtor as owning their own business. They must be disciplined, and they must truly care about the process and the people involved in the transaction. Part of caring is being involved in community activities and helping where and when you can.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.