Five Questions With: CJ Moss

CJ Moss is owner of Moss Home Solutions LLC, a real estate investment firm that facilitates cash sales between distressed homeowners and real estate investors in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The company, established by Moss and his wife, Beth, in 2019, recently purchased a new headquarters at 699 Fall River Ave. in Seekonk. The property is the former Newport Creamery restaurant chain headquarters. Prior to relocating its headquarters, Moss Home Solutions said it had a total of six employees, but it recently hired a new marketing director, an accounting manager and an acquisitions manager, with plans to employ a total of 16 people by the end of 2024.It’s actually more common than one thinks, as there are lots of reasons for homeowners to find themselves in a distressed position where they need to sell their home. Reasons are varied and can range from divorce and foreclosure situations to behavioral health issues such as hoarding or a major illness. Sometimes people inherit a home and want to offload it quickly for cash, for example after a parent passes away. Moss Home Solutions has seen year-over-year growth in the number of homeowners looking to us as the solution to their problem or distress.The lack of inventory in the housing market has definitely increased our buyer pool. With limited inventory comes more demand. In addition, home prices have surged. Rhode Island is currently seeing a double-digit percentage increase in home prices for 2024 thus far over last year. Our team has moved a lot more properties in the past few years, and consequently our volume is up.The biggest challenges we face are the same barriers that our sellers face. This includes discovering multiple liens on the property, probate issues that delay our ability to sell, and the like. To compound these issues further, many of our sellers need housing after the sale of their home. Rental housing has been greatly impacted by the lack of inventory in that market sector as well.Unique housing situations are our specialty. We run to them rather than away from them, so we look for team members who share this tenacity and who can either bring the experience or embrace and welcome it with genuine compassion for the seller. That is very important to us because we always want to help, first and foremost. Our team has years of experience behind them, and with that comes exposure to all sorts of situations. We also have a wide real estate network to help solve any problem our team or our sellers may face.Our referral partners come in all shapes and sizes. Most are in front of financially distressed homeowners on a regular basis. These primarily include probate attorneys, real estate agents, social workers, tradespeople and the like who are knowledgeable about the seller’s situation. Anyone can refer us to a seller who needs help. We make the business of making referrals easy – it can be by a phone call, email, text, or website submission, and it can also be anonymous. When the transaction is complete, the person referring the deal gets paid by Moss Home Solutions for the referral at closing. It’s simple and uncomplicated. We truly value and appreciate our referral partners, as they are considered our “partners” in every sense of the word. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.