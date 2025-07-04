Five Questions With: Dan Swain 

By
-
Dan Swain / PBN PHOTO/DAVID HANSEN
Dan Swain / PBN PHOTO/DAVID HANSEN

Dan Swain | Director of development and programs, Newport Festivals Foundation 1. Are you concerned that federal budget cuts will disrupt any of the foundation’s music programming? We are fortunate to have an incredible community of members and donors that support our music education programs. We’ve never relied too heavily on federal funding, so for

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Let’s Save Big with Rhode Island Energy Efficiency Programs

Nestled alongside the Blackstone River in Pawtucket, RI, in a historic National Heritage Corridor that…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display