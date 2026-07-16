Five Questions With: Daniel Kenyon

By
-
DANIEL KENYON is a senior loan officer with Embrace Home Loans Inc. in East Greenwich. / COURTESY BERG'S EYE COMMUNICATIONS

Daniel Kenyon is a senior loan officer with Embrace Home Loans Inc. in East Greenwich. He has worked in the home mortgage industry since 2010, entering the profession in the aftermath of the housing market collapse and helping borrowers finance home purchases and refinancings. Kenyon, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

The Most Undervalued Asset in Business: The Right Connection

By Emilio DiSpirito IV License Partner | Private Office Advisor Engel & Volkers Oceanside www.DiSpiritoteam.com…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR