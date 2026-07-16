Five Questions With: Daniel Kenyon

Daniel Kenyon is a senior loan officer with Embrace Home Loans Inc. in East Greenwich. He has worked in the home mortgage industry since 2010, entering the profession in the aftermath of the housing market collapse and helping borrowers finance home purchases and refinancings. Kenyon, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rhode Island, has worked with first-time homebuyers, repeat buyers and homeowners seeking to refinance, and has seen the mortgage lending industry evolve through changing regulations, interest-rate cycles and housing-market conditions.Don’t feel discouraged in this current market with high home prices and mortgage rates. Spend some time with your mortgage lender to see if you can qualify for programs that can help you lower the loan amount or the interest rate like R.I. Housing. Also, Embrace Home Loans has a specific program that for the first year you can lower your current interest rate by a full 1% through our Lender Paid Buydown. Hopefully within a year, you can refinance through our Lender Fee Free Refinance, saving a lot of money in cost through your refinance. This program is good for five years. As a buyer in this current market, waiting could see an increase in home values and increase in interest rates and you will be paying more for your home. If we do catch a break and interest rates do go down, you will encounter a tremendous increase in new borrowers who now qualify to buy a home. The market has right now about 1,200 homes for sale, but a few months ago we had an inventory of under 600 homes for sale. The bottom line is that if you wait, it could be more expensive to be a homebuyer than it is today.Coming in after the mortgage housing crash, I see the biggest change is there are now stricter rules on income, down payment and credit score that affects you buying a home. It is important to have an open and honest discussion on how this affects you refinancing or buying a home. Every market is temporary, but the importance of honest communication, education and responsiveness never changes. Whether rates are high or low, my focus is always on understanding each borrower’s goals, setting expectations and finding solutions that best fit their long-term needs. These principles have helped me build lasting relationships and earn repeat business and referrals throughout every market cycle.One of the biggest misconceptions is that you need perfect credit or a 20% down payment to buy a home. The reality is that there are a variety of loan programs available and many buyers qualify with much lower down payments than they expect. While stronger credit scores can certainly provide more options and better pricing, you don’t have to have a perfect credit score to become a homebuyer. Another common misconception is that people should wait until they’re “ready,” before talking to a lender. I actually encourage people to have that conversation early. Even if they’re six months or a year away from buying, I can review their financial picture, discuss their goal and create a plan to strengthen their position if needed. Sometimes it’s much easier to qualify than they imagined, and if there are areas to improve. In this way, they will have a clear roadmap on how to move forward.AI is already making the mortgage process more efficient by automating tasks like document collections, income verification, data analysis and communication. As the technology continues to evolve, I think we will see faster approvals, fewer manual errors and more streamline experience for borrowers. That said, buying a home is one of the biggest financial decisions most people will ever make, and there’s a human side that technology can’t replace. Every borrower has a unique financial situation, goals and concerns. An experienced loan officer brings judgment, problem-solving and the ability to explain complex options in a way that’s personalized and easy to understand. I see AI as a tool that enhances what we do, not something to replace it.I think the biggest trend we’ll continue to see is affordability. While interest rates will always fluctuate, the biggest challenge in Rhode Island and southeastern New England is limited housing inventory. Demand continues to outpace supply in many communities, which keeps pressure on home prices and makes it more competitive for buyers. Another trend is that buyers are becoming much more educated before they ever reach out to a lender. They’re researching online, using mortgage calculators and comparing loan options, which means our role is increasingly about helping them interpret that information and understand what applies to their specific situation. Looking ahead, I believe successful loan officers will be the ones who continue technology with personalized guidance. Especially in markets like Rhode Island and southern New England where every transaction has its own challenges, borrowers still need someone they can trust to help them navigate the process and make informed financial decisions. Technology will continue to evolve, but relationships, local knowledge and experienced advice will remain just as important. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.