Five Questions With: Dr. Arshad Iqbal

June is considered National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month. Dr. Arshad Iqbal, chief of Kent County Memorial Hospital’s Division of Neurology and Department of Medicine, medical director of Kent’s stroke program and assistant professor of clinical neurosciences at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School, spoke with Providence Business News about headaches and migraines.
PBN: Why is June recognized as National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month?
IQBAL:
The idea was to pick a
month to raise public awareness about this most common neurological disorder. This episodic condition affects 12%-15% of the general population. It is a major cause of disability and ranked second after low back pain worldwide among all diseases with respect to years of life lived with disability.
The awareness is focused on the condition’s impact on quality of life, productivity and mental well-being. Migraines during summertime are particularly impactful in North America due to disruption of vacation time and other planned activities with children, friends and family.
PBN: What are the differences between a headache and migraine?
IQBAL:
A headache is non-specific pain in the head region. A migraine, on the other hand, is a specific type of headache disorder with no known cause. It is typically characterized by episodes of severe headache associated with physical and mental debility, nausea/vomiting and light/noise sensitivity. The episodes of headache recur over a long period of time.
PBN: About half of those with migraines are undiagnosed, why is that?
IQBAL:
Migraines remain a rather common underdiagnosed condition. In view of their long-standing and episodic nature, and spontaneous resolution of each episode, most people just learn to live with them. Many believe there is no treatment available, which is a false assumption.
PBN: What should someone do if they suspect they might have a migraine or other headache conditions?
IQBAL:
If you suspect having migraines or other headache conditions, bring it to the attention of your primary care provider promptly and expect a referral to a neurologist, who is the expert treating migraines and other headaches.
PBN: What resources are available for those concerned about headaches and migraines?
IQBAL:
The following are useful resources to learn more about migraines:
https://americanheadachesociety.org/
https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/migraine
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer.
