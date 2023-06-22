Five Questions With: Eddie Rayden

Eddie Rayden is a sales associate for Residential Properties Ltd. who once worked as director of national promotion for Radio Disney.

Before joining Residential Properties in 2018, Rayden worked in marketing and promotion as an account director for Team Microsoft at advertising agency Young and Rubicam, then taking the lead internally on more than $50 million in campaigns for Microsoft Corp. to promote its Xbox 360 video game console and other products.

PBN: What’s inventory like in the Barrington area right now and how would you describe the real estate market overall there? How’s it going?

RAYDEN: Residential Properties is No. 1 in Barrington by dollar volume and sides, which is an honor and testament to our deep roots in the community. Barrington has always been a strong market due to its proximity to Providence and Boston, a dedicated town hall that exceeds expectations, top-notch blue-ribbon schools and a quintessential coastal charm. Inventory definitely continues to be limited, but listings are flying off the market to winning bidders who present offers without too many concessions.

PBN: You’ve got quite a background in advertising, at one time behind a $90 million campaign to launch Xbox 360 as part of your work for Young and Rubicam. How are you able to use some of those advertising skills or wisdom to work in Rhode Island real estate?

RAYDEN: When working with sellers, it’s my job to develop and execute the best campaign materials possible to potential buyers. Vibrant creative execution alongside targeted tactical excellence is my strong suit. I’ll oversee best-in-class photography, staging, aerial video and social media via our unparalleled in-house marketing department, as if I’m on a Hollywood set or in a Madison Avenue boardroom to acquire next-level creative. I’m always thinking about targeted marketing, number of impressions and how to position the property to our defined target audience.

PBN: You’ve told me you have a lot of experience with the “art of corporate negotiation” and that’s kind of a unique strength of yours when it comes to being a real estate agent. What do you mean by “art of corporate negotiation” and how do you put it into action?

RAYDEN: At a corporate level, a lofty mission or vision statement tends to describe objectives, but at the core of every meeting, the paramount marching orders are “return on investment” and “maximizing shareholder value.”

I treat my buyers and sellers as if they’re CEOs, so maximizing their experience and profits is my driving mission. I can’t give away my exact strategies, but I can tell you that being a good listener, being prepared and thinking a few steps ahead goes a long way.

PBN: You’ve been in Rhode Island real estate for about five years. What’s been your favorite real estate deal and why was it a memorable one for you?

RAYDEN: My favorite deal was also a complex one at 17 Stone Tower Drive in Barrington. I represented a fastidious buyer, and we had a fastidious seller on the other side. Every action was scrutinized. At one point, the buyer requested that a geological survey take place to locate the water table, as no sump-pump was present at this coastal property. Shortly thereafter, a massive bulldozer arrived on a meticulous lawn and clawed out a 5-foot-deep section of earth. I held my breath for an hour while we waited for the results. All went according to plan; happy buyers and sellers, and you couldn’t tell a thing had ever happened to the lawn.

PBN: What’s some advice you’d give to a newly licensed real estate agent in Rhode Island about ways to get ahead?

RAYDEN: I am very lucky to have had legends in real estate like Sally Lapides, Ian Barnacle and Nancy Weaver at Residential Properties as mentors. I’d pass along what they’ve told me. 1. Work your inner sphere of influence. Let your contacts know what you’re up to and how you can help them with their real estate needs. 2. Work smart by prioritizing buyers and sellers who are serious about moving but stay in touch with everyone at a frequency that feels right. 3. Be your best. There are a lot of ups and downs in this business. I practice yoga or swim every day. Staying healthy and balanced helps me to be the best agent that I can for my clients.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.