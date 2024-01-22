Five Questions With: Erin Ursillo

Depression affects people’s everyday lives, and this is particularly true for teenagers who are dealing with the challenges of growing up such as family and school struggles, as well as bullying and low self-esteem.
Erin Ursillo, director of young adult and adolescent programs at Butler Hospital, spoke about depression in teens.
PBN: What are the risk factors associated with depression in teens?
URSILLO
: There are several risk factors for depression in teens but some of note are having had a traumatic event occur, a family history of depression/anxiety/substance use, and especially having a family member who died by suicide.
There are also social aspects, including academic issues, bullying, major life changes, having a learning disability or ADHD [attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder], substance use, diversity in sexuality or gender, having a history of abuse or neglect, and/or having experienced fractures in the family dynamic such as a death or divorce.
PBN: How common is depression in teens?
URSILLO:
Depression is fairly common in teens, as well as anxiety, and unfortunately the prevalence is increasing with time.
PBN: What signs should friends and family members look out for if they are concerned about a teen’s mental health?
URSILLO:
Changes! Changes in mood and behavior are typically the best way to tell if someone might be experiencing depression. Unfortunately, with teens and puberty, they will naturally experience changes in mood and behavior, so it can be tricky to tell what is “normal” teen development versus something that might need to be further addressed.
Some things to look for:
PBN: What kind of help is available for teens struggling with depression?
URSILLO:
- Gradual or abrupt increased isolation.
- Irritability/increased annoyance.
- Tearfulness.
- Withdrawing from friends or social activities that used to be meaningful.
- New or increased aggressive behavior.
- Substance use.
- Low self-esteem.
- Voicing hopelessness or suicidal thoughts.
- Changes in sleep patterns that cannot be otherwise explained (ex. Staying up all night to play video games and sleeping all day).
- Decline in academics.
- Flat or low affect (facial expressions).
- New rebellious or unhealthy behavior.
- Persistent negative mood that is out of the ordinary for the teen.
For those experiencing mild depression, beginning therapy can be helpful. This is typically a one-hour session with a licensed therapist once a week until improvement and stability occurs.
For those experiencing moderate to severe depression, a teen may need a more intensive level of care to treat and stabilize them quicker. The next level up from therapy would be an intensive outpatient program where the teen attends a group therapy program three or four times per week for a few hours at a time. In IOP programs, a teen will attend group therapy sessions, have weekly individual therapy and have visits with a psychiatrist. Typically, teens would enroll for a month or two until symptoms improve and stabilize.
A step up from the IOP structure is a partial hospital program, such as Butler’s Adolescent Partial Program. In a partial program, the teen would attend a more intensive group therapy program that operates five days a week for five or six hours at a time. In such a program, the teen would attend four or so group therapy sessions.
PBN: What is the best thing for friends and family members to do to support a teen who they believe has depression?
URSILLO:
Notice and ask questions, however it is important to respect how much the teen is willing to share. It is not uncommon for teens to withhold information when asked questions, but pushing may create an unintended barrier in communication.
If you are met with resistance or what feels like guarded answers, it will be important for the teen to know you are not going to push them to talk to you. Let them know that you are concerned because you love them, that you recognize you could be wrong but if something is bothering them, you want them to know there is help and that you are here for them even if they don’t want to talk specifically with you.
Assisting a teen in getting professional help to determine if they are indeed depressed is imperative. An evaluation by a reliable expert can provide needed answers and a plan moving forward.
