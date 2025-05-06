Five Questions With: Julio Jimenez

Julio Jimenez started at BankNewport two months ago before starting as vice president of the bank’s South Angell Street branch in Providence. The Dominican Republic native has been a resident of the city since 2002 and has worked six years in financial services. His first banking job was at Citizens Bank in 2012. Jimenez has also worked at Santander Bank, Paychex, and owned a trucking business before starting at BankNewport.
PBN: Tell us a bit about your new role as vice president of BankNewport’s South Angell Street branch in Providence. What does your workday typically look like?
JIMENEZ:
We are one of the bank’s newest branches and our focus is on connecting with the community and developing banking relationships. Every morning, we conduct a team meeting in which we cover the branch’s daily operations, customer experience opportunities, employee recognition and overall plan for the day.
One thing that’s special about my new role at the South Angell Street branch is the amount of support I get from my managers, fellow vice presidents and my own team. We have an amazing team here at the South Angell branch, and it makes me proud when I meet a new customer that boasts about how good the branch team makes them feel as individuals and about how they meet and exceed their expectations when it comes to banking.
PBN: What trends are you seeing in the financial needs or concerns of customers in the neighborhood, and how is the bank responding?
JIMENEZ:
Our customers need to know that their money is safe and protected. They also want to know how we can help them maximize their earnings and make their banking experience more convenient.
In addition to our branch team, we partner with our premier relationship banker and our financial adviser, through OceanPoint Investment Solutions, to provide more in-depth financial reviews to meet the needs of our customers. Overall, our focus is on understanding the distinctive needs and challenges of our customers and finding the best solutions, which is more important today than it ever was.
PBN: What makes the South Angell Street branch unique in how it serves the local community and businesses?
JIMENEZ:
We go above and beyond for our customers. Our team is very knowledgeable, and their goal is to understand our customers’ unique financial needs and situations. Our focus is first to earn our customers’ trust through commitment, follow-up, delivery and results.
I attribute the growth the branch has had this year to the team’s dedication to providing our customers with the best banking experience. We engage in our community by supporting local businesses, being involved in local events and truly caring about our customers. There is always a fun and inviting atmosphere at our South Angell branch.
PBN: As vice president, how do you build a strong team culture at the branch level?
JIMENEZ:
By adhering to the unbreakable devotion to lead by example and having a clear vision and effectively communicating with my team. I make sure there is a precise understanding of what the end goal is and check point expectations. It is my duty to make sure my team’s commitment and efforts are appreciated, and that they understand the value of their contributions and hard work through recognition, exposure and support.
My team’s role is so important as they help customers with their finances, making sure customers are on pace to achieve their financial goals, while saving time and money with their banking. Because of this, I tirelessly invest in their development through training, coaching and other resources. Most importantly, I have an open door and attentively listen. This will put me in a position to identify team culture opportunities and address them accordingly.
PBN: What are your goals for the South Angell Street branch over the next year or two?
JIMENEZ:
My goal over the next two years is to focus on team development and retention. I believe that to enhance customer service, it starts with leaders investing in their team’s growth, advancements and goals. We will work on maintaining and strengthening our positive, inclusive and supporting culture so that our customers and business partners can benefit from excellent customer experience.
Deepening community engagement is a top priority, as we are a newer branch in the area. The strategy will be to build strong relationships with local organizations, schools and nonprofits; attend networking events; and support our neighborhood with financial literacy workshops and the resources provided to our branch by the bank for our local businesses. Building such a team environment and reputation in the local community will allow us to partner with local businesses and professionals to continue to be successful.
Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.