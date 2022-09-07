Five Questions With: Keith Ranaldi

Keith Ranaldi is the recently appointed director of entrepreneurship and innovation at the University of Rhode Island Libraries.

After previously holding positions with FabNewport and the R.I. Office of Innovation, Ranaldi is now focused on applying his experience with youth entrepreneurship programs to college-level learning.

PBN: What do you see as the role of a university library in driving innovation and supporting entrepreneurs?

RANALDI: URI’s University Libraries are perfectly positioned to act as a robust interdisciplinary hub for project-based, real-world learning. We are providing state of the art tools, technology and a peer-to-peer training scenario that produces a culture of service learning and cooperation. Our lab spaces have tools and technology that support product development and allow for involved mentorship opportunities.

PBN: As director of innovation and entrepreneurship, you oversee the Launch Lab, XR Lab and Makerspace. What distinct services do these programs provide?

RANALDI: Each of our lab spaces provide the opportunity to transition concepts to creativity; exploration to discovery; knowledge into action. URI’s Library Labs are designed to uncover student passions and interests. Our method is to support those curiosities with relevant resources and attention to skill building. The result is to ignite student-driven projects that attract scalable business opportunities for future capital investments and/or attention to deep research.

PBN: Do you have any additions or changes in mind for these services, or the libraries as a whole? If so, what are they?

RANALDI: Immediately, resources like RIHub will have a greater presence offering exquisite mentorship and venture capital opportunities. We are partnering with the College of Business to offer credit-bearing students the opportunity to utilize the Lab Spaces for interdisciplinary projects and experiential learning.

Over the month of August, a partnership with URI’s School of Education afforded over 200 talent development scholars exclusive access to the labs as part of their Exploration Academy. In the fall semester we are honoring our first international, German, innovator in residence as she pursues her dual enrollment master’s degree in systems engineering as a partnership with the University of Braunschweig.

PBN: What work did you oversee with FabNewport, and how does this experience impact how you approach your current role?

RANALDI: I oversaw the implementation of FabNewport’s realization for the development of each student’s Positive Future Vision. As director of Fab’s PVD Young Makers department, we innovated a mayoral initiative through the city of Providence with strategic partnerships, including the Community Libraries of Providence, Providence Public Library, Providence Afterschool Alliance and the MET High School. We influenced a community campus type of ecosystem empowering high school-aged, paid interns to focus on service learning as trained-trainers in Makerspaces across 10 libraries.

My current role is an extension of the previous work. We focus on building passionate learners from the middle school age. I am now able to offer those students higher-education opportunities with continuity of educational engagement.

PBN: What attracted you to the director of innovation and entrepreneurship position at the libraries?

RANALDI: I am attracted to the directorship in innovation and entrepreneurship in the libraries because it offers the opportunity to curate an empowering, accessible and inspirational setting for student interaction.

At the University of Rhode Island, we will be able to focus our attention to further develop and research the effects on interdisciplinary learning as it relates to a student’s academic development, community engagement and career successes. The libraries are the ultimate interdisciplinary hub where students, as well as faculty and staff, will have the chance to create together.

