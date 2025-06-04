Five Questions With: Kevin Matta

Kevin Matta is the senior director of people, culture and operations for United Way of Rhode Island Inc. He is also president of Diversity and Inclusion Professionals. United Way will hold its annual Equity Challenge from June 16-20, framed around the theme “UNITE.” Matta spoke with Providence Business News about this year’s challenge and its goals.
PBN: Last year, you said the goal of the challenge was to provide individuals and organizations who traditionally do not have access to dollars or corporate funding for diversity, equity and inclusion training a way to engage in developing knowledge skills in the areas of justice, equity, diversity and inclusion. How did the organizations fare in learning those skills?
MATTA:
We received great feedback on last year’s Equity Challenge, and we built on that knowledge to shape this year’s effort. More than 700 participants completed the Equity Challenge, and one of the most powerful pieces of feedback was from someone who shared, “I love hearing personal stories from others. They remind us all that we’re not alone.”
This statement is a direct reflection of United Way wanting to open perspectives, generate conversation and build a shared community. Where our challenge last year focused a lot on language, this year we’re taking a more humanistic approach to why DEI matters and how equity supports the greater good.
PBN: What topics will be broached in this year’s challenge?
MATTA:
This year’s challenge is all about keeping it simple. We’re focusing our theme on the acronym UNITE, which is grounded in that equity is universal, neighborly, intentional, transformative, and we’ll close the week speaking about equity as a whole. Our goal for these topics is to bring back the human side of equity by spotlighting real stories of real people that highlight the many ways equity makes a difference in our personal lives.
PBN: Organizations have expressed concerns about seeing continued federal funding cuts and a dark outlook over anything DEI-related. How will this year’s challenge address those concerns?
MATTA
: During this year’s challenge, participants will hear directly from guest speakers and panelists about the impact the current environment is having on all things DEI-related. As part of that, I’m especially eager for people to hear the perseverance through their stories.
Whether this work is called DEI or affirmative action, we’ll keep the focus on our overall goal, which is to create equal opportunity for all individuals to thrive and succeed. If that ultimately means calling it something else, we’re open and willing to do so – as long as the pursuit of that outcome isn’t compromised. In this field, we’re used to the work needing to take new and different shapes.
PBN: How will this challenge convince businesses and organizations that may now be on the fence about continuing DEI-related initiatives that keeping such initiatives afloat will be for the greater good?
MATTA:
A major focus of our 2025 Equity Challenge is to help support those organizations that are leery or potentially at risk of retribution by engaging in diversity, equity and inclusion work. We want to offer them a shield that provides their employees, stakeholders and board members a way to continue engaging in this work through United Way of Rhode Island rather than taking it on themselves.
We are committed to advancing equity, both as an organization with a rich history of serving our state for nearly 100 years and for those who feel vulnerable at this time. This is what allyship in action looks like for us.
PBN: Are you optimistic that DEI will remain afloat in Rhode Island? If so, why?
MATTA:
I continue to say that I’m highly optimistic, and it’s not just delusion on my personal behalf. My optimism stems from actual data points and meaningful conversations with individuals and organizations who inspire me that this work will continue.
I mean, knowing that PBN is continuing with its annual Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit and awards signals strength to many of us to stay engaged and to keep pushing forward. Those who are deeply committed to this work know they’re not alone in our state, and that’s extremely powerful.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.