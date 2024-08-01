Five Questions With: Kevin Shepherd

Kevin Shepherd is the broker principal behind Esoteric Concepts LLC in Providence. A practicing Realtor for 10 years, he is the president of the Greater Providence Board of Realtors for 2024, where he’s served as a member since 2019. His term as president ends on Sept. 30. This year, he is also serving on the board’s executive committee and the Rhode Island Association of Realtors board of directors. He previously served on the association’s government affairs and risk management committees, as well as its Realtor Political Action Committee.Rhode Island real estate agents are in a shared position of suffering or success alongside their clients. The housing supply shortage is more profound than most will state and is without a doubt the most troubling circumstance for agents and market participants alike. Agents don’t have a job to do if there are no houses to buy or sell, and worse yet, the citizens of Rhode Island who are not already on the housing ladder are seeing their opportunities completely evaporate. There are a variety of factors related to the housing supply issue, such as workforce readiness, demographics, the federal funds rate, and especially local building and zoning policy. Rhode Islanders must begin breaking new ground wherever and whenever possible so that we can take control of our destiny and build into a more accessible future.Housing continues to increase in price year over year and we have not meaningfully responded to the signal. Data recently released from the Rhode Island Association of Realtors shows that in June, the median price of single-family homes for sale in Rhode Island hit a new high of $494,000, representing an 11.6% increase in median price from 12 months earlier. That the trend of increasing prices has not broken or been stymied whatsoever is proof that we are not listening to or paying proper attention to the market. The high prices are, and have been, telling us that we need more housing, yet we remain completely anemic with some of the lowest rates of new housing units authorized in the entire country. Despite this clear and disturbing trend, we seem to make development in our area politically difficult in some cases, and literally impossible in others. Pricing is the most important trend in real estate because it so plainly indicates what is valuable and worth our enthusiastic pursuit at this moment.Local government and administrators could and should choose to prioritize growth by allowing as much housing development as is reasonably possible. There is not a choice to be made between public and private development, “luxury” or “affordable.” The reality is that our housing shortage is incredibly dire and must be addressed by any and all construction that we can muster. In Providence, and R.I. more broadly, communities continue to reject development after development, challenging individual projects’ propriety on grounds that range from NIMBY [not in my backyard] cultural conservatism to outright class warfare. These objections must be sidelined so that we can focus on what matters – creating necessary living space for Rhode Islanders. Any housing “solution” that is not clearly and dramatically adding to the number of housing units in the state is temporary at best and will not put us in any better of a position going forward. “Growth” in housing claimed by any metric other than an increasing number of residential units in the state is a distraction from the problem at hand.Agents must be able to provide actual, practical advice to their clients. Basic pricing opinions and a flashy marketing suite are not where success will come from in a tight market. Since agents are, on average, working with housing stock from the mid-20th century, they must be expert housing anatomists who are able to pick a structure apart into all of its constituent pieces. Educating clients down to the board and nail gives them a confident understanding of their home and will also lead them to make more efficient and practical decisions for their property and family going forward. Always learn from and teach to first principles.Going forward, agents and consumers alike should be prepared to negotiate and sign buyer’s representation agreements before trekking around viewing homes. This settlement condition will ensure that consumers have a clearly defined professional relationship with their agent where all parties’ duties and responsibilities in the homebuying process are outlined. Buyers and their agents will specifically address the matter of agent compensation in these representation agreements so that there is always a plain and transparent understanding of how an agent is being paid, and by whom, from the very beginning of the process. This is a departure from “the old way” that some may be familiar with, where buyers and agents would sometimes work outside of any written agreements while relying on agent compensation that was offered by the seller and/or listing broker. With offers of cooperative compensation from the seller/listing broker being removed from the MLS [Multiple Listing Service], buyers ought to get familiar with the feeling of negotiating the costs of their representation.