Five Questions With: Kobi Dennis

Kobi Dennis was recently hired as the new diversity and inclusion manager for the YMCA of Greater Providence.

Dennis has worked on various initiatives within the community, including establishing the Project: Night Vision program in Providence. He also recently ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor of Providence.

PBN: The YMCA of Greater Providence’s identity is diversity. What are your plans to help advance it in the workplace?

DENNIS: Through training and leadership development, my plans will involve increasing the scope of diversity within all Y locations. I would like the YMCA of Greater Providence members to experience inclusivity on all levels of involvement – i.e. staff, member, parent, youth. My work will extend to Y-USA Diversity, Inclusion and International groups, aligning directly with our overall mission.

PBN: You helped develop the Y’s Urban Initiative task force. What did the task force accomplish to help the Y and the community?

DENNIS: The past two years the task force has established valuable relationships within the urban core. The goal of the Urban Initiative Task Force is to continue to improve the quality of life within the urban sectors of Providence and beyond by building a new YMCA presence. The

YMCA can only add value and statewide awareness to the wonderful health, wealth and activities that already exist in these prominent neighborhoods.

PBN: How will you also help further connect the Y to the community?

DENNIS: My work in the community has always involved capacity and relationship building. This new role allows me to continue this vital work. The YMCA of Greater Providence shares the same passion for leadership and commitment. Together, we will form a long-lasting relationship like no other to the community. I will continue to carry the YMCA’s mission of diversity and inclusiveness throughout the workforce, memberships and programs.

PBN: Kindly explain the Project: Night Vision program you founded.

DENNIS: Project: Night Vision was a program based on care and services for inner-city teenage [youths] at night. Established in 2010 on a street corner with five to 10 neighborhood [youths], this program grew to over 5,000 [youths] in 2017.

The PNV program existed due to high crime rates between 3-7 p.m. in Providence. The goal was to decrease crime rates while increasing the respect of neighbors, community property and law enforcement. Collaborations with the R.I. State Police, Providence Police [and] Rhode Island [Police] Chiefs Association contributed to the program’s overall success.

The PNV program operated Tuesday through Friday from 6-9 p.m. with approximately 50-75 [youths] nightly in local recreation centers and schools. Staff included community leaders, parents, teachers and law enforcement on a volunteer basis for seven continuous years.

PBN: What will it take to be able to bring out the most promise in children in the local communities?

DENNIS: The children in local communities are looking for consistency. In the adult world we like to frame it as “sustainability.” No matter the choice in words, the YMCA of Greater Providence is the partner they have all been looking for.

YMCAs embrace and nurture the promise that lies in all of us. Our broad reach and impact have empowered us to change lives for more than 160 years. We will continue to remain side by side with the most vulnerable populations during their toughest times. Through our continued dedication, the children within the local communities we serve will soon become the responsible adults we all know they can become.

