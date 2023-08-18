Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
Five Questions With: Lindsey Ramirez
1. You were promoted to director in June. What is your vision for the Center for Women & Enterprise Rhode Island? My vision for CWE in Rhode Island is to be the leading business resource to women from all walks of life. We empower women by providing guidance on questions, consulting from trusted experts, tailored…