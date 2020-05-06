Five Questions With: Lisa Shorr

Remote work lends itself to a technology many of us have used lately – video conferencing. Image and personal brand strategist Lisa Shorr, founder of Shorr Success in Warwick, recently gave a virtual talk on video-call best practices for Tech Collective, where she serves as an executive board member.

A member of the Association of Image Consultants International, Shorr is certified in advanced image consulting and corporate consultancy. An expert in style, professional development and technology, she has established the Shorr to Shine System, coaching global clients in how to build stronger brands.

PBN: How do video business presentations differ from live business presentations?

SHORR: Video business presentations are more challenging than live presentations. Your main objective is to overcome the many additional distractions that come with a home environment. Children, laundry, pets and incoming calls all pose a very real struggle for your attention.

The goal for the online presenter is to be as engaging and interactive as possible. When we are together in an auditorium for a fabulous keynote, we may be distracted by our phones but are able to feed off the energy of fellow audience members to stay present and engaged.

Virtual meetings are like a bunch of one-to-one conversations, and your job as presenter is to connect with each person. You can achieve this by speaking in a tone that is one octave higher than a regular conversation. Also, invite the audience to participate by polling them, asking them to comment in the chat or – if the meeting is small enough – go around and ask each to share their perspective.

PBN: Should the role of meeting host involve more than just emailing calendar invites?

SHORR: The term “host” in the virtual world has a broad meaning. First and foremost, the host sets the tone for your meeting or webinar. A polished appearance and professionalism in how they communicate both verbally and nonverbally [are important].

The host typically establishes the ground rules, agenda, time frame of the call and how questions will be answered. I also suggest adding panelists or co-hosts to each meeting or webinar – to monitor posted questions or resolve tech issues – minimizing distractions and ensuring a consistent flow.

PBN: What are some common mistakes or timewasters when it comes to people and video conference calls?

SHORR: Just like delivering an in-person presentation, video-conference meetings require prep time as well. The key timewaster I see is not testing their technology first. Many people think, “Well, I am at home, I will just jump on at the start time,” a sure-fire way to be late!

Join at least 10 minutes early to ensure your technology works. With so many people using collaborative platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts now, slow bandwidth issues will arise. Test your audio first and then set up your camera to ensure your head and shoulders are in the center of the frame. We don’t want to see half of your face or inside your nostrils!

Another timewaster is not preparing your household ahead of time. Set clear expectations with family members that you will need to focus on your meeting for that time. Walk or feed pets beforehand. I’ve been in a few meetings where the host will say, “Hold on a second, I need to let my dog out!” If you are trying to woo a new prospect, they might feel you are disrespecting their time.

PBN: When you say that appearance matters, do you just mean not coming on camera in pajamas, or is there more to it than that?

SHORR: Appearance encompasses more than just the clothing we wear. I think everyone should consider their “executive presence” while on camera, or our ability to look and sound like a leader. We can positively influence others just by walking in the room, or in this case turning on the video screen. Ask yourself how you want to be perceived by others. Prepared, polished, knowledgeable?

Trading your sweatshirt for a nice polo shirt or oxford shirt (ironed!) will make men look more professional. Ladies, blouses, sweater sets and light accessories will elevate your image too. If you do choose pajama bottoms or leggings, be sure you will not need to jump up because your cat jumped onto a counter and nearly spilled hot tea, like my vendor did!

Nonverbal behavior can easily be misconstrued as well. Rolling eyes, nodding heads and crossed arms can be read or misread as frustrated or totally bored. Remember, your audience is only seeing your waist up! What do you want them to remember you for, your message or your wrinkled shirt and grumpy face?

PBN: What do you recommend in terms of best camera placement and lighting conditions for a video call?

SHORR: Many standard desktops do not have webcams or speakers built into them. To present yourself in the most professional way, have a high-quality webcam that not only has good picture quality but built-in microphones, too.

Position yourself so that your eyes are parallel to the camera and sit 1½ to 2 feet away. When you are speaking, look at the camera light and not at the other person’s image, so you don’t appear as if you are looking down or looking away.

Finally, lighting is key. Your main lighting source should come from the front. Try to block as much natural and bright light that is coming from behind or beside you as possible – that will visually wash you out. There are a variety of options to illuminate your face. In a pinch, your mobile device’s flashlight could work, or, even better, there are ring-style lights you can buy online. If you are hosting a podcast, go all out and purchase studio lights.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.