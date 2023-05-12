Five Questions With: Mary Noons

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Mary Noons | President and chief operating officer, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 1. What significance does it hold for you, personally and professionally, to be Washington Trust’s first female president and COO in company history? I am truly honored. There have been many highly skilled, competent and successful women at Washington Trust. I feel fortunate,…