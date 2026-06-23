Five Questions With: Robert J. D’Amico

Robert J. D’Amico joined NCU Investment Solutions as vice president and senior financial advisor earlier this month. He most recently worked as a financial advisor at Citizens Wealth Management, where he managed a book of business exceeding $60 million in client assets. Prior to that, he held roles as an investment assistant and client broker services specialist. In his new role at the Smithfield-based Navigant Credit Union subsidiary, he works with clients on investment and financial planning services. D’Amico earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Rhode Island College.

PBN: Navigant has been expanding its wealth management and financial planning services. What opportunities do you see in Rhode Island’s market right now?

D’AMICO: We see a tremendous opportunity in Rhode Island right now, especially considering Navigant Credit Union’s 111-year history in the state. Rhode Islanders are hungry for financial advice they can trust. At NCU Investment Solutions we want to be that partner that addresses the growing financial needs of Rhode Islanders. For many individuals and families, that includes looking for a more personalized and comprehensive approach to financial guidance and planning. As a community-focused organization, we want to build lasting relationships that provide our members with that 360-degree view of their financial situation. When our members feel informed and taken care of, that translates into a lasting impact for our local and state economy.

PBN: What are the biggest financial planning concerns you’re hearing from Rhode Islanders right now?

D’AMICO: Some of the most common concerns I hear revolve around economic uncertainty, market volatility and ensuring long-term financial success. A lot of people are focused on how to balance their immediate financial needs – like taking care of their children, helping support their aging parents, or running a business – with their longer-term investing goals like ensuring a comfortable retirement. We can help them strike that balance and above all, provide the clarity, confidence, and structure they need to help navigate what many consider to be an uncertain financial landscape.

PBN: How has the role of financial advising changed in recent years, especially as markets and technology become more complex?

D’AMICO: What separates our team from many financial advisors, is the fact that as registered investment advisors we are fiduciaries and we’re obligated to act in the best interest of our clients above all. Technology like AI has made information about financial investing more accessible but it’s also added a layer of complexity and uncertainty. Where previously the relationship between a financial advisor and their client felt transactional, our role today is to be a trusted partner that our clients can turn to for unbiased, sound advice. We help people filter through the noise and stay focused on their long-term financial objectives.

PBN: What’s one common mistake people make when planning for retirement or managing long-term wealth?

D’AMICO: One of the most common mistakes is focusing too much on short-term market movements instead of maintaining a disciplined long-term strategy. Again, this is really what separates our services. Traditional retail investors focus far too heavily on mutual funds and stock picks as the keys to successful investing. But those investments might not align with a member’s personal goals or risk tolerance. By contrast we provide guidance based solely on our member’s needs. Generally, that means creating a long-term plan and then giving our clients the confidence to stay committed to it, rather than reacting to market shifts.

PBN: As NCU expands these services, what does success look like for you over the next year?

D’AMICO: At our core, all of us here are focused on building long-term relationships with our members. Success for me means providing high-quality financial planning and investment advice while building strong relationships with the members in the branches I serve. Of course, we want to grow. But that growth needs to come with intention and by providing my clients with meaningful outcomes related to their financial success. Whether it’s helping someone reach their retirement goal, start a business, send a child to college, or any other financial goal, if they feel confident and informed, I’ll consider it a success.