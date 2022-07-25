Five Questions With: Sara Johnson

Sara Johnson, CEO and co-president of ProChange Behavior Systems Inc., discusses the South Kingstown-based company’s latest project, called bRIght communities. The recently launched texting platform is a six-month program aimed at helping Rhode Islanders improve their health.

Johnson discusses details of the project, explains how to get involved and shares her vision for eventual expansion of the platform.

PBN: Please tell us a little bit about what bRIght communities is.

JOHNSON: bRIght communities is a free, interactive texting program created to empower all Rhode Islanders to improve their health. People who sign up get customized tips and resources delivered by text to their phone. And people who sign up early can earn cash rewards. The first 416 people to sign up for bRIght communities will receive up to $50 in gift cards. Everyone who takes part will be entered into a random drawing every 10 days for up to $100 in gift cards.

bRIght communities is:

Designed to help Rhode Islanders eat healthy and exercise at their own pace, when they are ready.

Customized to help Rhode Islanders overcome barriers to improving their health.

Completely confidential.

Available in English and Spanish.

Based on the science of behavior change.

Quick and easy to use.

Rhode Islanders can learn more at prochange.com/bright or sign up easily by texting the keyword BRIGHT to 401-251-0169. The first session takes about five minutes. Then, every 10 days, bRIght will ask more questions and send more personalized tips. If anyone is interested in using the Spanish-language version of the program (i.e., comunidades bRIllantes), they can text BRILLANTE to 401-251-0169.

PBN: What are you hoping to achieve with the program?

JOHNSON: The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on everyone. In fact, many people have told us that the pandemic turned them into couch potatoes. And even before COVID, people’s journey to health sometimes had more potholes than Rhode Island highways.

bRIght communities was developed to help everyone take their health back. Ready or not to improve eating habits or be more active, each person receives personalized tips on how to take small steps forward so they can be at their best – for themselves and for their loved ones.

We are also hopeful that we can connect people to resources in their neighborhood to help them overcome any barriers to being healthy, such as not having enough healthy food.

PBN: Has bRIght communities already been launched, and who are you most hoping to reach with it?

JOHNSON: Yes, we are excited to say that more than 230 Rhode Islanders are already using bRIght communities.

bRIght communities is for any Rhode Island resident who is:

18 or older.

Not diagnosed with diabetes.

Not pregnant.

In Rhode Island, diversity is our strength. And each culture enjoys its own special foods. With bRIght communities as a guide, everyone can choose the healthiest foods that reflect their culture.

PBN: Is your company, ProChange Behavior Systems, partnering with any community health or other health care organizations as part of this project?

JOHNSON: Absolutely. We are so grateful to the many community health experts and Rhode Island residents who played a critical role in developing bRIght communities. We relied heavily on their advice to ensure that bRIght communities refers Rhode Islanders to local resources matched to their needs. And we are partnering with more and more community-based and health care organizations each day to spread the word about the program.

The funding to develop bRIght communities came from a contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

PBN: Do you have any plans to expand the program beyond Rhode Island?

JOHNSON: We certainly hope to do so. Rhode Island is the first state to deploy and evaluate bRIght communities. If it is successful here, it can easily be scaled to other states and regions throughout the United States. This is a great opportunity for Rhode Island to set a new standard for using interactive text messaging programs to improve the health of an entire state.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.