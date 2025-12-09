Five Questions With: Trang Smith

Trang Smith is the newly promoted vice president and retail lending systems manager at BankNewport, overseeing the platforms that support the bank’s residential lending operations and secondary market activities, including Encompass, Blend and Desktop Underwriter, and she plays a key role in investor loan sales.
Smith, who joined BankNewport in 2022, holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and communications from Bryant University. Active in her community, Smith also serves as a board member at Bearcroft Swim and Tennis Club and volunteers her time coaching several local youth sports teams. She lives in Attleboro.
PBN: You’ve quickly risen to vice president in just a few years at BankNewport. What drew you to retail lending systems, and what experiences have shaped your approach to managing these platforms?
SMITH:
Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to work in several areas in mortgage – processing, underwriting, loan origination, training and operations support. The hands-on experience gave me a deep understanding of how each role depends on the systems behind them. I naturally gravitated toward problem-solving: understanding why something wasn’t working, creating workarounds, and finding solutions that helped teams work more efficiently.
Retail lending systems became the perfect intersection of my strengths: technical curiosity, process optimization and support. My background helps me approach technology with empathy – I understand the pressures and needs of the end users because I’ve lived them. That perspective allows me to manage our platforms with both efficiency and practicality in mind.
PBN: With responsibility for systems like Encompass, Blend and Desktop Underwriter, how do you balance the demands of technology management with ensuring a smooth customer experience?
SMITH:
I balance technology management and customer experience by staying connected to my operations teams and understanding their needs. Every system enhancement is prioritized with the borrower journey in mind. I focus on communication and strong relationships with training to ensure that when technology improves, our teams feel confident with using it and customers feel the benefits.
PBN: What trends or innovations in mortgage and retail lending systems are reshaping the industry today, and how is BankNewport positioning itself to stay head?
SMITH:
Digital-first experiences, automation and fully integrated systems are reshaping lending. Borrowers want speed, transparency and a seamless process, while lenders need efficiency and accuracy.
BankNewport is investing in smarter workflows and leaning into innovation, while staying true to our relationships. We are focused on staying up with the trends in technology but not replacing [the] human element. Our goal is to give our teams the tool they need to work smarter while giving our borrowers the transparency and convenience they expect.
PBN: You’re active in local youth sports and community organizations. How does your involvement outside of work influence your leadership style or approach to team management?
SMITH:
Coaching youth sports and volunteering have taught me the importance of meeting people where they are. Whether you're guiding young athletes or professional teams, everyone has different strengths, communication styles and motivations. My community involvement keeps me grounded and reminds me to lead with patience, empathy and create a supportive environment where my team can grow and contribute.
PBN: What advice would you give to professionals, particularly women, looking to grow in the financial services or mortgage technology space?
SMITH:
Stay curious, trust your voice and take opportunities even before you feel completely ready. Raise your hand for new opportunities, even if you are unsure of what you will be doing. Some of my biggest growth moments came from stepping into challenges before I felt ready.
For women especially, it’s important to trust your voice and perspective. This industry needs people who understand the human side and can bridge the gap between operations, innovations and human needs. Build strong relationships, seek mentors and stay adaptable – the combination of confidence and continuous learning will carry you far.
Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.