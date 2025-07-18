Flexibility can pay off 

A college professor was once approached after a lecture by a young man demanding an explanation for an apparent contradiction between something he had said during class and something he had written in an article years before. The professor responded, “When I’m wrong, I change my mind. What do you do?” Changing one’s mind is a natural and often necessary part of personal and professional growth. In fact, the ability to adapt and reconsider one’s positions or decisions is a hallmark of resilience and open-mindedness. In other words, we should be open to new information, experiences and perspectives that can and should influence our thinking. This adaptability is crucial in both personal and professional settings. Changing your mind gives you the freedom to make better, more informed decisions. It shows that you are open to learning and are not rigidly attached to a single viewpoint. This flexibility can lead to more effective problem-solving and innovation. For instance, in my book “We Got Fired! ... and It’s The Best Thing That Ever Happened to Us,” I chronicled the stories of 29 individuals who thrived after being fired. Many of them had to change their minds about their career paths, goals and even their definitions of success. Changing your mind isn’t a sign of weakness or indecisiveness; it’s a sign of growth and learning. When Pat Mitchell, former CEO of PBS, seized every chance to learn, she found that the skills she acquired by accident became indispensable later. Mitchell emphasized the importance of learning and adapting. Throughout her career, she seized every chance to acquire new skills, which often led her to change her mind about her career direction. This adaptability allowed her to navigate various roles successfully and make significant contributions to public broadcasting. There are numerous examples of people who changed their minds and achieved remarkable success as a result. Here are a few notable ones:was a partner at Salomon Brothers and was let go after a merger. Instead of dwelling on his dismissal, he changed his career path and founded Bloomberg LP, a financial information and media company. His decision to pivot led to the creation of a global financial empire.was a milkshake-machine salesman before he bought McDonald’s at the age of 52. He saw potential in the small chain of hamburger restaurants and decided to change his career focus. His decision to invest in and expand McDonald’s transformed it into the world’s leading fast-food franchise.was famously ousted from Apple Inc., the company he co-founded. Instead of giving up, he changed his focus and founded NeXT and acquired Pixar. His return to Apple years later, with new insights and experiences, led to the company’s resurgence and the creation of iconic products such as the iPhone and iPad.initially worked for Starbucks as the director of retail operations and marketing. He left the company to start his own coffee shop, Il Giornale, after failing to convince Starbucks’ owners to expand into espresso beverages. Later, he acquired Starbucks and transformed it into the global coffeehouse chain we know today. His willingness to change his mind and pursue his vision was pivotal. These examples illustrate how changing your mind can lead to new opportunities, personal growth and significant achievements. Flexibility and openness to change are not just beneficial; they are often essential for success. Change can be daunting – don’t be afraid to trust your instincts if you see a better path forward.Changing your mind is not a sign of failure; it’s a sign of growth. Embrace the journey of learning and adapting, and you’ll find new paths to success. Harvey Mackay is the author of the New York Times bestseller “Swim With the Sharks Without Being Eaten Alive.” He can be reached through his website, www.harveymackay.com.