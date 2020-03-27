Fresh Design: Gaige Hall

IMPROVED ENVIRONMENT: The newly renovated Gaige Hall building on the Rhode Island College campus lets in more natural light and has improved acoustics.
IMPROVED ENVIRONMENT: The newly renovated Gaige Hall building on the Rhode Island College campus lets in more natural light and has improved acoustics.

Gaige Hall | 600 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Providence

Building owner and tenant: Rhode Island College

CONTINUED LEARNING: Lounges and collaborative work areas provide opportunities for informal learning to continue beyond the classroom.
CONTINUED LEARNING: Lounges and collaborative work areas provide opportunities for informal learning to continue beyond the classroom.

Architect: LLB Architects

Developer/General contractor: H.V. Collins

Cost: $17 million

CONNECTED SPACE: Glazing on the first-floor lounge connects the space to the outdoor patio and the quad beyond.
CONNECTED SPACE: Glazing on the first-floor lounge connects the space to the outdoor patio and the quad beyond.

Use: Gaige Hall was built in 1966 and faced a series of infrastructure issues that affected the learning environment, including lack of natural light and poor acoustics. LLB Architects undertook a total reorganization of departments and classrooms, creating integrated collaborative zones throughout the building. A small addition made a large impact by replacing the two-story center section with a three-story connector that features a double-height multipurpose room, as well as study lounges that benefit from a fully glazed façade.

COMMUNITY SPOT: An attractive outdoor gathering space connects visually with the indoor lounge on the first floor of Gaige Hall.
COMMUNITY SPOT: An attractive outdoor gathering space connects visually with the indoor lounge on the first floor of Gaige Hall.
BEFORE
BEFORE
BEFORE
BEFORE

PHOTOS COURTESY RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE

