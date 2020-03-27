Fresh Design: Gaige Hall

Gaige Hall | 600 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Providence

Building owner and tenant: Rhode Island College

Architect: LLB Architects

Developer/General contractor: H.V. Collins

- Advertisement -

Cost: $17 million

Use: Gaige Hall was built in 1966 and faced a series of infrastructure issues that affected the learning environment, including lack of natural light and poor acoustics. LLB Architects undertook a total reorganization of departments and classrooms, creating integrated collaborative zones throughout the building. A small addition made a large impact by replacing the two-story center section with a three-story connector that features a double-height multipurpose room, as well as study lounges that benefit from a fully glazed façade.

PHOTOS COURTESY RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE