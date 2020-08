Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Beth Carter | Rhode Island Business Competition executive director When I started my first company, in 1991, our nation was facing a major economic downturn. I started my second company in 2008, which was again a bad time to launch a business. Besides running these two businesses, I joined RIBC and had to manage a…