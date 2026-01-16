Ignite your greatest resource

In my work with companies across Rhode Island and beyond, one truth has become unmistakably clear: An organization’s most crucial resource isn’t its technology, capital, strategy, or even its brand. It’s the activated leader who shows up with clarity, intention and the courage to move others forward. Rapid change and constant pressure aren’t the most challenging parts of leadership. The hardest part is keeping your team energized, focused and inspired to take on the world. That kind of leadership requires presence, humility and courage to lead from the inside out. Three practices continue to shape the leaders I see making the most significant impact: •Self-trust is a strategic advantage. When leaders know who they are and what they stand for, decision-making becomes clearer and teams gain confidence. •Organizations thrive when leaders shift from solving every problem to creating conditions for others to do so. Empowerment isn’t permission; it’s belief – and people rise to the expectations you set. •Companies that outperform their peers invest in people early and often. Skill grows with effort; potential grows with opportunity. Leadership isn’t a solo ascent. It’s the ongoing work of lighting the spark in ourselves and then using it to ignite the people around us.