In just four years, effects of sports betting widespread

By
-
RISKING IT: A customer receives a betting ticket in the sports betting lounge at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City, N.J., recently. American gamblers have wagered over $125 billion on sports with legal betting outlets in the four years since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to offer legal sports betting. / AP PHOTO/WAYNE PARRY
RISKING IT: A customer receives a betting ticket in the sports betting lounge at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City, N.J., recently. American gamblers have wagered over $125 billion on sports with legal betting outlets in the four years since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to offer legal sports betting. / AP PHOTO/WAYNE PARRY
On the anniversary of the decision in a case brought by New Jersey in mid-May, two-thirds of the states in the country have legalized sports betting. In just four years, the industry has worked itself into the daily lives of millions of Americans – from those who plunk down money hoping for a certain outcome…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display