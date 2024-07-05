Kara Shea

Manufacturing Manager

Amgen

KARA SHEA (she/her/hers) is currently a Manufacturing Front Line Manager at Amgen Rhode Island (ARI). Kara started her career with Amgen in 2002 as a Manufacturing Operator, taking on roles with increasing responsibility and within different Manufacturing areas until becoming a Front Line Manager in 2010. Kara currently leads a team of 11 who are responsible for Upstream Cell Culture operations that generate proteins for Amgen’s various therapeutic products. Throughout her tenure, Kara and her teams have helped transition the ARI site from a single product facility to a site with a pipeline now producing 11 different products.

Kara is an effective leader with a strong passion for developing and building high performing teams that excel at delivering quality products within critical commitment timelines. The reward found in being able to continually learn something new within this type of dynamic production environment has also been at the root of continuing her career within Manufacturing. Kara is a mother of three children and enjoys spending her free time with her family and friends.

YEARS IN CURRENT INDUSTRY 22

YEARS WITH CURRENT ORGANIZATION 22

EDUCATION Bachelor of Science, Iona College