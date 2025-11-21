Keep city moving forward

In times of uncertainty, though our instinct may be to slow down or pull back, it is often best to block out the noise and keep moving forward. I am inspired by the members of The Providence Foundation. I’ve learned that through the ups and downs of the last 50 years, this nonprofit, focused on building an economically vibrant downtown by supporting visionary projects, accomplished much. When Providence was merely a blip on the map and the economy was uncertain, the business and nonprofit members looked not only down the hallways of their companies to create vibrant businesses but looked out their windows and envisioned opportunity in their communities. These leaders saved the [Providence Performing Arts Center], uncovered rivers, moved the Interstate 195 bridge to open 20 acres of developable land, and created a Downcity neighborhood where thousands now reside. We’ve seen other successful, collaborative projects recently. Who would have guessed we would have a WaterFire installation drawing millions to Providence or that PVDFest would draw artists from across the globe? Business leaders worked with government and community members, and each other, to direct energy to big projects and get them done. They did this collaboratively. Our state is ripe for collaboration. Extraordinary business leaders are doing extraordinary things. Nonprofits are breaking down barriers. Community members and government officials take great pride in their local areas. There are projects waiting to be pursued or maybe even envisioned in Rhode Island. Let’s look for opportunities, grab a coffee together and get big things done for the betterment of our businesses and our state.