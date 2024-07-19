I wanted to open a wellness space that encouraged people to come as they are, take what they need and leave the rest behind. I left my corporate job and opened Wild Flow Barre and Yoga three months shy of COVID and kept moving forward. Building a business can always be tricky – I didn’t realize it at the time, but I was always ready to pivot and move in the direction that our community needed. Collaboration and community have always been the focus. Whether it’s bringing in a flower truck or a food truck, involving others in what you’re doing is a form of positive advertising and gets people excited. It’s a way of sharing and learning. Letting others see how you do things, as well as being exposed to what works for others and incorporating those techniques helps you grow. •Being positive and helping others has proven to be a win-win. Giving people a chance and empowering those who might not “feel ready” has always paid off. •The community at Wild Flow has also proven to be one of a kind. People come together to work on themselves, without judgment, and in the process new ideas and ways to help others are born. This year alone, we have partnered and supported five local charities [raising over $10,000] and have no plan to slow down. •Don’t let yourself get stuck on one idea, sales pitch or “perfect outcome” – there are many perfect outcomes if you keep moving forward.