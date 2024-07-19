Keep moving forward

By
-
Krista Callaghan opened Wild Flow Barre and Yoga fitness studio in North Kingstown in 2019. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
Krista Callaghan opened Wild Flow Barre and Yoga fitness studio in North Kingstown in 2019. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM

Krista Callaghan | Wild Flow Barre and Yoga owner I wanted to open a wellness space that encouraged people to come as they are, take what they need and leave the rest behind. I left my corporate job and opened Wild Flow Barre and Yoga three months shy of COVID and kept moving forward. Building

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR